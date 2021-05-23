Olympique Lyon host OGC Nice on the final matchday

05/22/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The Nice visit this Sunday to Parc Olympique Lyonnais to measure yourself with Lyon in his thirty-eighth round of Ligue 1, which will start at 9:00 p.m.

The Olympique Lyon comes with optimism for the match of the thirty-eighth matchday after winning its last two games 2-5 and 4-1, the first against the Olympique de Nimes out of his field and the second against him Lorient in his fiefdom. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 22 of the 37 matches played so far and add a figure of 40 goals against 79 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the OGC Nice could not cope with the Racing Strasbourg in his last match (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship. Of the 37 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the OGC Nice He has won 14 of them with a balance of 47 goals scored against 51 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Olympique Lyon He has achieved statistics of 11 wins, four losses and three draws in 18 games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the OGC Nice has a balance of seven wins, seven losses and four draws in 18 games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Olympique Lyon to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, obtaining as a result 12 victories, three defeats and seven draws in favor of the Olympique Lyon. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won two games in a row at home against the Nice. The last match they played on Lyon and the Nice In this competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a result of 1-4 for the locals.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that between the Olympique Lyon and the OGC Nice there is a difference of 27 points. The Olympique Lyon He arrives at the meeting with 76 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 49 points and occupy the ninth position in the tournament.