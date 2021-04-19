Olympique Lyon get the three points after beating FC Nantes 1-2

04/18/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

The Lyon added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Nantes this sunday in the Stade de La Beaujoire. The FC Nantes aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous duel against Stade Rennes. Regarding the visiting team, the Olympique Lyon he won in his fief 3-0 his last match in the tournament against the SCO Angers. With this good result, the Lyon team is fourth, while the Nantes It is nineteenth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Olympique Lyon, which premiered the light through a goal from Memphis Depay just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 5. Subsequently, the Lyon team scored, distancing themselves with another goal from the penalty spot of Memphis Depay, thus achieving a double at 37 minutes, ending the first period with the result of 0-2.

After the break came the goal for the Nantes team, which came close on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Nicolas Pallois at 60 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Nantes, Antoine Kombouare, gave entry to the field to Dennis Appiah, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Marcus coco Y Sebastien corchia replacing Charles traore, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly Y Fabio, while on the part of the Lyon, Rudi garcia replaced Mattia De Sciglio, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Sinaly Diomande Y Yaya soumare for Maxwel cornet, Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay, Leo Dubois Y Karl Toko-Ekambi.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Jason denayer.

With these three points, the Lyon It occupied fourth place with 67 points, occupying a place of access to the Europa League at the end of the match, while Nantes was in nineteenth place with 28 points, occupying a relegation place to Second Division.

The next day the Nantes team will play at home against the Racing Strasbourg, Meanwhile he Olympique Lyon will look for the triumph in his stadium in front of Lille OSC.

Data sheetFC Nantes:Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay and Islam SlimaniOlympique Lyon:Alban Lafont, Fabio, Jean Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani and Kalifa CoulibalyStadium:Stade de La BeaujoireGoals:Memphis Depay (0-1, min. 5), Memphis Depay (0-2, min. 37) and Nicolas Pallois (1-2, min. 60)