Olympique Lyon beat SCO Angers (3-0)

Apr 11, 2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Lyon signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Angers during the meeting held in the Groupama Stadium this Sunday, which ended with a 3-0 score. The Olympique Lyon came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Racing de Lens. For his part, SCO Angers reaped a draw to one against the Montpellier, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the Lyon team is fourth, while the visitors are eleventh after the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for him Olympique Lyon, who fired the starting gun at the Groupama Stadium with a goal from Memphis Depay in the 21st minute. Subsequently, the Lyon team scored, distancing themselves by making it 2-0 with a goal of Lucas Paqueta just before the final whistle, specifically at 41, ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival thanks to another goal of Memphis Depay, thus completing a double at 83 minutes, thus ending the match with a final result of 3-0.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Angers gave entrance to Thomas mangani, Lois diony, Mohamed ali cho, Zinedine Ould Khaled Y Antonin Bobichon for Pierrick capelle, Stephane bahoken, Sada thioub, Ibrahim Amadou Y Angelo fulgini and by the Lyon it was replaced Mattia De Sciglio, Thiago Mendes, Melvin Michel Maxence Bard Y Rayan Cherki for Leo Dubois, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel cornet Y Lucas Paqueta.

With this good display the Olympique Lyon it rises to 64 points in Ligue 1 and is placed in fourth place in the table, occupying a place of access to the Europa League. For his part, SCO Angers it remains with 41 points with which it reached this thirty-second day.

On the following day the team of Rudi garcia will face against FC Nantes, Meanwhile he SCO Angers de Stephane Moulin will face him Stade Rennes.

Data sheetOlympique Lyon:Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois (Mattia De Sciglio, min.59), Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet (Melvin Michel Maxence Bard, min.73), Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Paqueta (Rayan Cherki, min.89), Bruno Guimaraes ( Thiago Mendes, min.73), Memphis Depay, Karl Toko-Ekambi and Islam SlimaniSCO Angers:Paul Bernardoni, Mateo Pavlovic, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Souleyman Doumbia, Abdoulaye Bamba, Pierrick Capelle (Thomas Mangani, min.59), Ibrahim Amadou (Zinedine Ould Khaled, min.81), Angelo Fulgini (Antonin Bobichon, min.85 ), Stephane Bahoken (Lois Diony, min.60) and Sada Thioub (Mohamed Ali Cho, min.60)Stadium:Groupama StadiumGoals:Memphis Depay (1-0, min. 21), Lucas Paqueta (2-0, min. 41) and Memphis Depay (3-0, min. 83)