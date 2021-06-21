Olympique is reinforced with Endler, Bruun, Van De Donk

06/21/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Olympique has not reached this season the level it showed in previous years, being the first Champions in six years that he fails to lift. The success has not been perpetuated in an edition of the national competition in which PSG made history. The twentieth champions ended Lyon’s monopoly in the league after 14 consecutive years winning it

Endler’s arrival

The goalkeeper announced a few weeks ago her departure from Paris Saint Germain after four seasons playing in their ranks. Sign for three years with Olympique after becoming one of the most important signings for the French team, who had been looking for a guaranteed goalkeeper for a long time. This season he was selected as the best in the French competition after only conceding four goals in 22 games.

Farewell to a legend

Van de Donk was one of the most representative figures of Arsenal, being the foreign soccer player with the most participation in the club. The Dutchwoman has played 142 games in the six years she has played with the English club. In addition, it was European champion and world runner-up with the national team. The Dutch has signed a contract for two seasons.

Brunn, sensitive loss for PSG

After winning the French competition, Paris Saint Germain is losing its most important footballers. Proof of this are Endler and Brunn, who will be part of Olympique next season. The Danish woman signs with the team until June 2023. She signed with PSG in 2018 after passing through Fortuna. He has scored eight goals this season.