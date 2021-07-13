Olympique de Marseille would enter the bid for Coutinho’s services

The Olympique de Marseille board of directors within the League 1 of France, would be interested in entering the bid for the soccer player Philippe Coutinho of the Barcelona of the Spanish League, ahead of the next season.

According to information from different media in Europe, the board of the French team would be asking for Philippe Coutinho, who would not enter into the plans of the coaching staff Ronald Koeman.

The Brazilian midfielder belongs to the Blaugranas team, where he returned after winning the Champions League with Liverpool of England, but without being able to consolidate himself in the first team.

Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille is looking for a powerful sponsor to finance the signing of Coutinho. It would offer him half of what he charges (about 15 million) and a transfer bonus. Via @lequipe pic.twitter.com/lYAFM6oG1h – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) July 12, 2021

Several teams are those that sound like possible destinations for Phelippe Coutinho, including AC Milan from Serie A and Leicester City and Everton, Liverpool’s eternal rival in the Premier League.

