Olympique de Marseille sends a letter with Florian Thauvin to Gignac

The Olympique de Marseille shared a video where he fired his now former player Florian Thauvin, who embarked on his way to Liga MX to play with his compatriot André Pierre Gignac in the UANL Tigers.

28-year-old Thauvin arrived at the French club that gave him the opportunity to transcend on the international level as a regular player with his club where in a span of eight years he managed to score 86 goals and provided 54 assists.

Olympique are one of the French clubs that will represent Ligue 1 in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, although they will already do so without Florian.

For now, Thauvin’s value is so high that it surpasses six Mexican soccer clubs and, despite the emotional farewell from his club, a child reacted after his departure from Marseille and even Mbappé also spoke about it.

