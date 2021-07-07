Olympique de Marseille looks at Simeone’s son

07/07/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

Olympique de Marseille intends to close the squad that Sampaoli will lead next season as soon as possible. After confirming the signings of Konrad de la Fuente, Leo Balerdi, Cengiz Under and Pau López, Gio Simeone could arrive to reinforce during the following campaign a team that wants to give a better version in the Europa League.

As reported by TyC Sports, Sampaoli would be interested in incorporating the footballer into their ranks. The economic aspect is the biggest inconvenience for his signing. The footballer has in Cagliari a termination clause of 17 million euros, although the club admits to accepting the 15. However, Marseille would not be willing to pay more than 7. The only thing that could bring his arrival closer is that the team sell Darío Benedetto, and thus the French could pay what the Italians demanded.

Although he has a contract in Serie A for three more seasons, the footballer wants to change of scene. And everything indicates that it will land in France. If he finally became the club’s sixth signing, River would also have economic benefits for being the club that formed the footballer.