Olympique de Marseille launches for Gerson

05/15/2021 at 3:16 AM CEST

Olympique de Marseille has already offered 25 million euros to Flamengo, for Gerson, their 23-year-old midfielder, key in the Carioca team’s triumphs in the last two seasons. This is the second proposal of the French team and, this time, there are real possibilities that the midfielder will be transferred.

The signing of Gerson comes with the endorsement of Jorge Sampaoli, who knows him perfectly, Since the great Argentine coach was training the last two seasons in Brazil: in 2019 at Santos FC and, until February, at At. Mineiro.

Flamengo is already considering losing the footballer, but his intention is that the OM raises, between fixed and variable, its offer up to 30 million euros, since Roma is entitled to 10% of the transfer. Financially, the sale of Gerson would be a great deal for the Brazilian champion who acquired, in July 2019, the player of the Italian team for 11.8 million euros.

Gerson has been summoned this Friday by the Olympic Seleçao to play two friendlies in June and, in principle, has a place reserved to go this summer to Tokyo 2021, where the Brazilians will seek their second consecutive gold, after the triumph in Rio 2016. In Brazil, there are many voices that demand that Tite take it to the main Seleçao now.

Jorge Sampaoli, who landed in Marseille at the end of February, prepares a revolution for the next season. His goal is to completely change the face in the middle of the field. Interests Gerson and also the ex-blaugrana Arturo Vidial, whom the Argentine coach directed in the Chilean team. Other names speculated are the pearl of Vélez Sarsfield, Thiago Almada, a 20-year-old midfielder with great potential.