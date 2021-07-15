Olympique de Marseille forgets Coutinho and already has a new reinforcement

Olympique de Marseille (OM) announced this Wednesday the signing of the Brazilian defender Luan peres, who comes from Santos and, after having passed the medical control, has signed with the French club for the next four seasons.

Peres, who will turn 27 next week, is an old acquaintance who has now become his coach in Marseille, Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who had already directed him at Santos, the French club said in a statement.

He will be the third Brazilian in the current Marseille squad, along with Luis Henrique and Gerson.

OM stressed that this left-handed central defender can also play as a left back and that with his 1.90 height “he is a fast player with a good passing quality.

In Brazil he wore the shirt of Portuguesa, Santa Cruz, RB Brasil, Ponte Preta, Fluminense and Ituano, until in 2018 he decided to cross the Atlantic and sign for Bruges in Belgium.

After six months of his first European adventure, he returned to his country on loan to Santos, to which he was definitively transferred in 2019.

