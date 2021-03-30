Olympique asks for the postponement of the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG

03/30/2021 at 11:29 AM CEST

Olympique Lyonnais have asked UEFA to postpone the match against PSG corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It was to be played at the Groupama Stadium on March 31. But after the two positive cases that were detected before facing Dijon, four more have been added for this round of the UWCL. Therefore, according to the Regional Health Agency, the match should be postponed since the entire equipment should be isolated.

This possible postponement would also affect Lluís Cortés’s team. After the Catalans left the tie against City practically sentenced in Monza, few doubts exist regarding the qualification for the semifinals. With a favorable score of 3-0, Barça should not have problems to go to the next round of the Champions League. And the match between Olympique and PSG would precisely his rival. The game was scheduled for Wednesday (at 6:30 p.m.) although everything indicates that it will end up being postponed for a week, As minimum.

Paris Saint Germain already experienced a similar situation in the UWCL round of 16. In fact, they did not play the return against Prague. As the team had won the first leg with a 5-0 in favor they decided a 3-0 against the Parisians. Still they qualified for the quarters. But this time the conditions are different. The tie between the two French clubs remains fully open. In the Olympique field they finished 1-0 after a penalty scored by Renard in the 86th minute.