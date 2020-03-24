Olympics postponed to 2021, Eurobasket problem

The great news became official. There will be no Olympics in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the most important sport, social and cultural event on the planet being postponed to summer 2021. No one could have predicted something like this just two months ago, but reality surpasses fiction and deprives all sports fans in general, and basketball in particular, of a splendid tournament. The implications of this decision on the NBA and European basketball competitions is evident, favoring that some of them, such as the Euroleague and Eurocup, during the summer, as long as the global pandemic has subsided.

It seemed unfeasible that in August things were completely calm in Tokyo and, above all, that pre-Olympics of various sports could be played. One of the biggest tasks ahead to determine which teams would compete in Japan was basketball, with a Olympic It encompassed 16 teams and will look for a date so that the great players can go. The need to have time to prepare well for an event like this has been decisive for the IOC and Japan to decide to make this decision, perceiving it as necessary to dispute them in the summer of 2021. There are no closed dates yet, but the intention would be to do so of the July 23 to August 8.

This could have serious repercussions regarding Eurobasket 2021 and other continental championships. And is that the fight for European scepter was being scheduled September 2 to 19, 2021, it seems very complicated that it can be kept there taking into account that a month before the Olympics Tokyo 2021. We will have to be very attentive to the news that the FIBA in this sense. Another important implication for Spanish fans is knowing if Pau Gasol He will try to contest the Olympic event after this change of dates, which we cannot yet discern if it will be positive or negative for his interests.

.