The executive commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet on Thursday by videoconference to discuss the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the postponement of the Tokyo Games from 2020 to 2021, in addition to accepting the unpublished celebration of a virtual session in July.

If some international federations based in Switzerland, such as FINA (swimming), have allowed the partial return of their employees to offices, telework remains the norm in most of them, as well as in the IOC itself.

As for large gatherings, they also continue to be held remotely, such as the FIFA Congress, originally scheduled for September in Addis Ababa and which will eventually take place “online” on September 18.

The 136th session of the IOC, originally scheduled on the eve of the opening of the Tokyo Games in July, will also be adapted. The Olympic executive, meeting on Thursday in videoconference with its president Thomas Bach, must validate holding it “remotely, with an electronic security system.”

The executive committee will also deal with the agenda of the session as well as questions about its development, “including the secure electronic voting system.”

The IOC government will also have to rule on other issues, including the possibility of electing new members.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, was elected a member in January and the president of World Athletics, the British legend of the half-fund Sebastian Coe, is expected to be one in July.

This is what Bach implied in January. If the English candidate was not proposed for the January 2020 session, due “to the risk of conflict of interest,” the door “remains open for Coe in Tokyo,” the German leader said then.

Bach had reproached Coe for retaining his duties as CEO of a sports marketing company, CSM Sport.

The planning of the 2020 Olympic calendar changed completely with the emergence of the coronavirus, which has caused more than 290,000 deaths worldwide and the practically total paralysis of professional sport for almost two months.

On March 24, the IOC announced the postponement of the Tokyo Games, initially scheduled from July 24 to August 9, 2020, for the first time in the modern era for the Olympic movement in peacetime.

They were rescheduled from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

But in late April, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Games would be “difficult” to organize if the pandemic continues next year.

On Thursday, for three hours, the Olympic government will analyze “the consequences of the covid-19 crisis” at the Tokyo Games and on the economic aspect, with a report from the working group dedicated to athletes, to international federations, national Olympic committees and (television) rights holders.

The effects of the crisis on the IOC’s finances will also be addressed. At the end of April, Bach estimated that the postponement of Tokyo represented an extra cost of “several hundred million dollars” for his institution.

The IOC, which employs around 600 people, is “reviewing” its budget and priorities, he added.

