The Mexican city of León announced the withdrawal of its candidacy to host the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2026, given the lack of responses from the federal authorities.

The information was confirmed by Isaac Piña Valdivia, Director General of the Guanajuato State Sports Commission.

That decision leaves Santo Domingo, as the only candidate to celebrate the Central American and Caribbean Games of 2026.

Piña Valdivia made the decision public through a twitter published in his account in which he specifies that “today we inform the athletes, the managers of the different sports disciplines of Guanajuato and nationally, that we are withdrawing the candidacy of the City of Leon to the Central American and Caribbean Games 2026, for lack of response from the Federal Government, to give the guarantee. “

The Government of President Manuel Andrés López Obrador, nor the General Director of Physical Culture and Sports, the former Olympic champion of the 400 meters for women, Ana Gabriela Guevara.

Piña Valdivia reported that since September 11, the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Carlos Padillas, received a commission from the city of León with a view to seeking the nomination of that city to celebrate the Central American and Caribbean Games, within the framework of the centenary of that event. Since then, and specifically in the month of October, they officially made the request and had made two presentations before the authorities of the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization, the last of these occurred in January in Panama City before the CACSO executives, in addition to a security deposit.

Piña Valdivia said that despite multiple efforts, there was no response from either the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports or the Central Government.

“In the same way we request the endorsement of the federal government for our candidacy. On February 28 we sent the letter by email to the governor and on March 3 we delivered it in physical form. The result is that we did not get a response from CONADE or the Presidency of the Republic. That is why we withdrew the candidacy ”, Piña Valdivia pointed out.

He highlighted the interest of the city in celebrating the games of 2026 due to its magnitude and importance, highlighting the support of the Guanajuato Governorate. Those games would give a great boost to athletes in that area and throughout the Mexican nation.

He flatly ruled out that the withdrawal of the request for headquarters is a political issue.

.