Olympic ‘zasca’ from De Paul to Richarlison

The new signing of Atlético de Madrid is not one of those who shuts up, he is one of those who shuts up.

Anthological response of the Argentine to the Brazilian after trying to laugh at the ‘Albiceleste’ for falling in the Olympics.

Rodrigo De Paul silenced Richarlison after laughing at Argentina’s elimination at the Olympics.

Rodrigo De Paul, new player of the Atlético de MadridHe’s not one of those guys who shut up. Rather, it is one of those who make silence. Especially if someone attacks what he feels the most, his family, his team … his country. And that can cost you a ‘zasca’ that is heard on the far side of the moon.

The Brazilian players laughed at the Argentines.

And it is what has happened to Richarlison, forward of Everton and the Brazilian team, who had no other idea than to try to laugh at the Argentines after they were eliminated from the Olympics. after drawing with Spain.

The attacker, along with other teammates who were in the stands of the stadium where the game was played, decided to hang a photo in which they were seen firing the players of the ”Albiceleste‘with the message’ tchau little brothers’. And the Atlético player responded by giving him an ‘Olympic zasca’ with a photo of him and the Brazilian player Richarlison kneeling and shushing him, plus the icons of the Cup America that won him Argentina to Brazil, in Maracana, a few weeks ago.

Rodrigo De Paul silenced Richarlison after laughing at Argentina’s elimination at the Olympics.

