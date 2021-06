Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Coach and former Olympian Juan Miguel Moreno welcomes athletes to the Olympics in Miami to help them prepare.

We attended his gym and had the opportunity to speak with him, with members of the Dominican delegation that will go to Tokyo and with the Mexican Briseida Acosta.

