Olympic might | Laura Ester & Bea Ortiz

07/10/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

The best ones cry too. Yes. And with those tears they give a lesson of humility that has neither price nor prize. I risk Laura telling me: “Jo, Carme, what a way to start & rdquor;. I assume it. Because seeing her cry, apologize for a bad game and clench her fists inside is one of the images that have remained forever on this journalist’s hard drive.

Now I have her in front of me, waiting for her turn to be made up by Paula Moltó and chatting with everyone with simplicity and naturalness. She what She presents a resume before these Olympic Games that makes her tidal, she is a most authentic woman. Bea Ortiz – I still don’t know if it’s ‘Pin’ or ‘Pon’ in this duo of friends – listens to her and gets a trump card. “You don’t know what & rdquor; is,” he says admiringly. My job is to pass on the baggage of this unique athlete to whom no one has her back. Its emergence came at the Olympic Games in London and Laura Ester assures that “at that moment I had the feeling that the rest of the world was discovering our existence & rdquor ;. Behind that medal there was as much work as the one they do today, with Miki Oca at the helm of this ship, and of which they both agree that “he does not want to lose even in Parcheesi. He knows us very well and is super competitive & rdquor;.

Bea gives her chair to Laura. He has strength and a lot of character. “We are going to Tokyo to empty ourselves, to give everything, with rage and to take out in the pool everything that we have worked and suffered. Medal? We are in an excellent moment & rdquor ;. Ester nods. They are motivated. It’s 7.30am and they look fresh as roses (coffee through, yes). Waterpolists. Elite athletes. Two people who dedicate the best years of their lives to fight for medals but also to make equality visible in and out of the water. Bea Ortiz played with children and “sometimes, a few, with a girl & rdquor ;. Laura Ester, more veteran, is clear that “We are pioneers and we have paved the way. Nobody knows what we’ve been through. Younger girls have no idea what it is to suffer & rdquor ;. Ortiz adds: “Six days, six games and a ‘physio’ for fifteen players. This is reality & rdquor ;. I add the qualifier ‘raw’ because it seems incredible that these two women add dozens of medals and their space is a corner in the last pages of a newspaper and not even that at an audiovisual level. Hopefully this report is the preview of a podium.

