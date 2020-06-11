▲ Daniel Aceves, at the forefront of the Olympic medalists who defend the continuity of the trust for sport.Photo Conade

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. a12

A group of Olympic medalists, led by Carlos Mercenario and Daniel Aceves, came together to defend the non-extinction of the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar), in a meeting in which they presented Senator Ricardo Monreal a series of arguments, mainly that This trust is an instrument with which sport contributes to the development of the country and collaborates in social welfare.

We are here to defend the Fodepar trust, Mario González, bronze in boxing in Seoul 88, appeared at the virtual meeting, while former boxers Agustín Zaragoza and Joaquín Rocha, both on podiums in Mexico 68, requested that pensions be protected. of the Olympic and Paralympic medalists (10 thousand 500 pesos per month for bronze medal, 11 thousand 500 for silver and 13 thousand to the gold winners), which is only one of the items of Fodepar, from which the State investment in high performance sport.

Laura Sánchez, winner of the only medal in individual women’s dives, bronze on the London 2012 springboard, pointed out: “as most of us believe, we must defend what comes for the new generations, it is very important to be united as athletes, as selected nationals and as Olympic medalists, so that Mexico continues to conquer more and more medals and not go backwards.

It is a very important task that medalists have: to be an example for dreams to be achieved, Sánchez stressed, while goalkeeper Aída Román, winner of the medal in London and current national team, highlighted the brotherhood among athletes to see for our nation and give our best.

Tatiana Ortiz, also a former diver and medalist in a synchronized platform in Beijing 2008, considered that not only the economic part (of the scholars) is important, but what it represents to continue supporting the future of our country.

Daniel Aceves, president of Mexican Olympic Medalists, supported with graphs the arguments in defense of the trust that was born three decades ago as CIMA (Comprehensive Commitment of Mexico to its Athletes), with the support of private initiative, a sector that was later disassociated to be assumed by Entire as a public benefit structured among various agencies and disbursed from the Federation’s Expenditure Budget.

In his brief and intervention, Monreal, leader of the majority Morena and president of the Senate Board, reminded the medalists that this body acts as a reviewer of the initiative that arose in the Chamber of Deputies, but it is important to tell them that they will have their space to that those who feel affected by the extinction of trusts can express what is in their interests before legislating and modifying this law, which they estimated, could happen in September.

The senator promised to study the presentation of the MOM and was interested in the medalists’ proposal to contemplate a Post Covid Plan in the face of the increasing affectations in the population due to sedentary lifestyle.