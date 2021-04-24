Olympic medalist Artem Harutyunyan seeks today in Hamburg to climb world charts

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

German of Armenian origin Artem Harutyunyan (9-0, 6 KO) and the Ukrainian Vladyslav Melnyk (13-3, 8 KOs) dispute this afternoon in Hamburg (Germany) the WBA International lightweight title, which will probably place the champion high on world charts. In fact, Melnyk replaced Nicaraguan Óliver Flores at the last minute, who was the expected rival for the German, but had last-minute financial disagreements with the organization. Flores is located number seven in the world lists of the aforementioned organization.

Harutyunyan, 30, was a bronze medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the last ones played to date. In the professional field, he has already held some intermediate belts from other boxing organizations. He is a favorite for the fight, in an event that will feature other interesting fights, such as the Dominican globetrotter Rafael Bejarán (26-5-1, 12 KO) against the local Florian Wildenhof (30-6-1, 11 KO) at weight super middleweight, or, within the heavyweights, the hard-hitting Marbella-linked German Senad Gashi (20-3, 20 KO) against his compatriot Dominic Vial (6-0, 5 KO). In addition, Cuban super lightweight Frank Zaldívar (1-0, 0 KO) will make his second fight in the professional field, who will face the dangerous Mexican based in Spain Christian López (12-7-2, 10 KO). Zaldívar was several times champion of the World Series of Boxing with his country’s franchise, the Tamers.

The matchmaker of the evening, Flavio Oleaga, has commented to ESPABOX that the Cuban makes his debut for Universum, and tells us that «Zaldívar has more than 200 fights at only 24 years old, and the main fight of the afternoon can place Artem in the top ten world rankings for the WBA. This type of evening can open doors for us internationally, since it is televised for the whole world ».

The gala, which is held in the gym of the promoter, Universum Boxing, can be followed in pay-per-view on the FITE platform, at 10’75 euros to change. It can be hired here.