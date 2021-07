Olympic Games

‘Olympic Insomnia’: Nico Abad brings us the curiosities of day 5

Nico Abad returns with his section ‘Olympic Insomnia’. In it, he dives throughout the day to look for the little details that escape in the competition. The trampoline jumps have been his discovery and of course, the Australian swimming coach was the protagonist again.

00:06:22, 18 minutes ago