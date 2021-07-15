Olympic Heroes: Spiridon Louis

07/15/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The Olympiad Games of the ‘modern era’ were a reality in Athens in 1896 and Spiridon Louis, the first Olympian hero.

The sun that April 10, 1896 fell justly, as if it were summer, on ancient Athens. 17 athletes, thirteen of them Greeks and four foreigners, started at 2 in the afternoon in the first Olympic marathon in history. Ahead, 40 kilometers, imitating the distance that, more than 2,500 years ago, the legend tells that the soldier Filípides traveled to announce the victory of the Athenians over the Persians before collapsing and dying.

Some 100,000 people waited expectantly at the Panathinaikó stadium, an enclosure built with white marble extracted from the quarries of Mount Pentelic, the same one that gave life millennia ago to the temple of the Parthenon.

After 2 hours, 58 minutes and 50 seconds on a dusty dirt track, the silhouette of Spiridon Louis, a 23-year-old shepherd boy who carried buckets of water on foot from Maroussi to Athens, appeared in first place on the spectacular track hairpin of the Hellenic Olympic Stadium. Spiros -who was selected to run the marathon by Colonel Papadiamantopoulos, his superior during his military service-With rudimentary footwear, he knew how to regulate himself in an unprecedented distance for himself and the rest of the participants. He even stopped at a tavern to have wine, beer and orange juice, and then gradually hunt down his rivals. Most would leave exhausted. The Englishman Edwin Flack would fall collapsed and hit by a bicycle, the Hungarian Gyula Kellner would be disqualified for doing part of the tour in a carriage and the Frenchman Albin Lermusiaux, leader until kilometer 32, would pass out dehydrated.

FROM HERO TO ANONYMITY

‘Spyros’ was crowned with some olive twigs, a silver medal and King George I would give him a cart with oxen to continue his work as a water carrier. After that feat, he would never run again. He was a hero, but he took refuge as a farmer in Maroussi, his hometown, far from glory. He would never become aware that his name, like that of Philipides, would be eternal.