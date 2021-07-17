Olympic Heroes: Larisa Latynina

07/17/2021

After living his childhood in the middle of World War II and suffering the death of his father in the bloody battle of Stalingrad, At the age of 11 Larisa Latynina found in the ballet a refuge where she could escape from “all the horrible things that I lived through and from the basements in which I hid when there were bombings & rdquor;.

Arrival of adolescence I would discover in artistic gymnastics a more perfect and sublime discipline Due to her difficulty, she danced and, in a meteoric way, she would become one of the best gymnasts of the then Soviet Union.

In his first Olympic appointment, in 1956 in Melbourne, would be consecrated as the queen of the games. Four golds (individual general, teams, ground and jump), a silver (uneven bars) and a bronze (team apparatus) would be his incredible harvest.

Its elegant style on the wooden floor – then the surface was not made of elastic material to cushion falls and enhance jumps – would captivate the judges and surprise the world with its choreographed movements, impregnated with plasticity and emotion, far removed from exercises. sober and static of the time.

Four years later, in Rome 1960, Latynina would repeat another six medals: gold in individual, gold in teams and on the ground, silver in asymmetric and in the balance beam, and bronze in jump. And, displaying unusual and extraordinary longevity in artistic gymnastics, four years later, at the Games of 1964 Tokyo, near the barrier of thirty years, another six medals would be hung: gold on the ground and in general by teams, silver in individual and in jumping, and two bronzes in the balance beam and in asymmetric.

An outrage only within the reach of an exceptional talent. History would baptize her as the ‘Goddess of Olympic Gymnastics’ and there his name continues, more than half a century after his feats, with a track record of 18 medals in three Olympic Games whom no other gymnast, to date, has managed to dethrone.

Date of birth: December 27, 1934

Nationality: Russian

Sport: Artistic gymnastics

Olympic honors: Gold in individual, teams, ground and jump; silver in asymmetric and bronze in team apparatus (Melbourne 1956); gold in individual, in teams and on the ground, silver in asymmetric and balance beam and bronze in jumping (Roma 1960); gold in ground and in general by teams, silver in individual and in jump, bronze in balance beam and asymmetric (Tokyo 1964)