Olympic Heroes: Johnny Weissmuller

Born in Timisoara, a city of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire, now Romania, at seven months he emigrated with his parents to the United States. At age 9, Johnny Weissmuller was a puny boy with polio. To strengthen her legs, the doctors recommended swimming. That would change his life. A decade later, it was a physical marvel.

At the age of 19, he would falsify his place and date of birth to compete on the US Olympic team. It would be one of the sensations of the Paris Games in 1924. His breakthrough would revolutionize swimming with his crowl style and six-beat leg-kick for speed.

In a single day, four medals would be hung in a pool that opened at 50 meters and the lanes to delimit the streets. I would start with the gold in the 100 meters freestyle, where it would drop for the first time of the minute (58.5 seconds). Almost without rest he would take another gold in the 400 free; just two hours later the third would fall in the 4×200 relays and the day would end with a bronze medal with the water polo team. Weissmuller was already a world feat. Four years later, in Amsterdam 1928, he would achieve another two golds: one in his fetish test, the 100 m freestyle, despite the fact that he almost lost consciousness when taking a mouthful of water, and another in the 4×200.

His trajectory would begin to decline as his figure emerged on movie screens jumping from vine to vine playing Tarzan of the monkeys. He was unable to participate in the Los Angeles Games in 1932 after being ‘banned’ for having worked as a swimsuit model.

The sportsman Weissmuller who had shone in the pools was left behind with 5 golds and an Olympic bronze, 52 USA championships and 67 world records. He would die, forgotten, at the age of 79 in a psychiatric hospital victim of madness and emulating his cry of Tarzan.