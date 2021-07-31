Olympic Games, Weightlifting | Final summary video 81 kg: Andrés Mata achieves a hard-working Olympic diploma – Weightlifting video

Weightlifting

Olympic Games, Weightlifting | Final summary video 81 kg: Andrés Mata achieves a hard-working Olympic diploma

The lifter Andrés Mata achieved his third Olympic diploma by finishing in eighth position in the 81 kg weightlifting category in a day marked by the new Olympic records of the Chinese athlete and Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun. Andrés Mata, sixth in London 2012 and seventh in Rio 2016, put in a good performance with a first snatch of 154 kg. In two times he lifted 189 kg on the third attempt.

