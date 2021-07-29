Olympic Games Tokyo, Handball | Carlos Viver, in Eurosport: “We have been outstanding” – Handball video

Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo, Handball | Carlos Viver, in Eurosport: “We have been outstanding”

The Spanish coach praised the performance of his team after the victory against Brazil (27-23), in a match that he classified as “outstanding”. In addition, Viver highlighted the performance of the goalkeeper Silvia Navarro, who wanted to remove “her hat” before the match of her companions. Carmen Martín, for her part, focused on the importance of having consolidated “the good game” shown with France.

00:04:29, an hour ago