Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo, boxing | Controversial defeat to the points of Enmanuel Reyes Pla, who will not fight for the medals

The Spanish boxer Enmanuel Reyes Pla is left without the option of fighting for the medals after losing in the quarterfinals to his compatriot, Cuban Julio la Cruz. Reyes Pla was being superior in the last two rounds, but the decision to the points was very close and not even the Eurosport commentator Gonzalo Rodríguez understood that decision.

00:05:49, 32 minutes ago