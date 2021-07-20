Olympic Games Tokyo 2021: The great leap of karate: Olympic premiere with two Spaniards as numbers 1

ALMUDENA RIVERA

In the summer of 1996, a 12-year-old boy pushed aside the table in the living room of his home in Malaga, put on a mattress and spent all night in front of the television. He was one of the many spectators at the Atlanta Olympics. He especially liked swimming and athletics events. That young man was called Damin Quintero and today his name appears in all the medalist pools at the Tokyo Games. “See these athletes as supermen and superwomen and now we are lucky enough to be at the Games,” he says with satisfaction.

The great leap of karate: Olympic premiere with two Spaniards as numbers 1

By then I had been practicing karate for five years. In school he liked basketball and water polo, but Miriam, his mother, took a 7 at the Goju-Ryu Club because he was so naughty. “This discipline of a martial art suited him very well, it is very advisable for restless children. It started and then he liked it and he no longer wanted to change,” Miriam recalls.

In 2012, Damin worked as a calculation engineer in a company. During the Olympic Games in London, when it was the turn of goalkeeper Elas Cuesta, current national coach and his best friend, he left everything to be attentive to each of his shots at the target. “The Games have always been very special,” acknowledges the number 1 in the world kata ranking, a few days after making his dream come true.

Sandra Snchez has no Olympic memories of her childhood. He was more aware from college. “I thought about my sport and said: ‘How nice it would be if karate was there! A tear has jumped to me watching the athletes when they won. Now we are living that dream, “says the world kata champion and best karate fighter of all time.

The world champion Sandra Snchez.

“When I entered the CAR and I came across athletes that I saw on TV, it was hard for me to believe that they were flesh and blood, although I still cannot see myself as Carolina Marn or Mireia Belmonte, “he adds humbly. Sandra had started with four years on the tatami because she wanted to emulate her brother Paquito, two years older. His parents had signed him up for dance classes but he rebelled. She has already shown her rebellion since she was little, a character that thanks to karate she has managed to tame.

A complicated path

Little Sandra did well and started winning inter-club championships. He still fondly remembers his first medal, as small as a jelly bean. As the years passed, the successes resisted him and until he won his first Spanish Championship in 2015, at the age of 32, he was not given an international opportunity. Since then accumulates six consecutive European titles and one world title, in addition to inscribing his name next to the Guinness record of victories in the Premier League.

Damin Quintero, world number 1 in kata.

Damin has not been off the continental podium since 2004, when he was silver with 19 years. He has 22 metals: 10 golds (six individual and four with the team), 9 silver and 3 bronze, in addition to two world runner-up championships. Accumulate 114 metals in his career (77 international and 37 national). However, he didn’t have it easy either. In 2008 I thought about quitting. He didn’t understand that they would only count on him for the kata team. He did not enter individual competitions. He faced the then coach and the Federation’s technical directive. He was expelled for six months. The situation was redirected and the successes in Europeans and World Cups began.

With such palm trees, it is not surprising that everyone bet on Damin and Sandra in the medal pools for the Spanish delegation in Tokyo. “It is a compliment and the results support us, but there is nothing won. There have been cases of world or continental champions who have reached some Games and have not given their chest. We are working very hard to get a medal and the pressure we turn it into an extra motivation“, says the malagueo.

“It also motivates me that many people believe that our karate and our way of executing katas are worth an Olympic medal. They make you want to work and continue training to make those pools come true,” Sandra adds.

They both acknowledge that have been displayed on the podium. “Ever yes,” the Talaverana confesses shyly. “Everything is trained, it is visualization work,” says Kingtero. “Jess [del Moral, el seleccionador] puts us in position. Creates an imaginary competition so that we feel like that day and know how to manage“explains Snchez.

The stop for the pandemic

And they have had a lot of imagination to throw into the confinement. For more than a year, there were none on the international calendar. “At the beginning it was hard to train by video call. Before the Games were postponed we were like rockets, but hey, we have had one more year to improve,” says Quintero, who sees the glass as half full. This extra time has allowed him to train a new kata for the Games, already released in competition.

Sandra Snchez and Damin Quintero pose for MARCA.

All efforts have been worth it to get here. “What has cost me the most is separating from my family [vive en el CAR de Madrid]. But that sacrifice is worth it because we have achieved our dream, which is to be in the Games. Whether glory awaits us or not, we don’t knowI hope so because we have worked very hard to achieve it, “Quintero says.

Sandra Sanchez shares this opinion when she looks back: “This is a life choice. I chose at each moment the path I wanted to follow and I enjoyed it 100 percent. Now I continue with it, wherever it takes me. You choose thinking of being happy is going to be worth it “, he reflects. Whatever happens in Tokyo, they know that theirs will be, as always, by their side. Your messages will not be lacking before and after competing, whatever the result. “If they come with the emoji of a medal and well gilded, all the better,” says the Malagueo.

Olympic debut and farewell

Karate will have its first experience in the Games and the last, for the moment, after being left out of Paris and

Karate saw his dream of being an Olympian in Tokyo come true. It haunted it for decades, but its duration seems fleeting. No life under the hoops is predicted beyond this 2021. “We are going to make a reality the path that many of our colleagues opened for years. We will not be alone on the tatami, they and all their experiences will be there. We must take advantage of this showcase to show how great karate is, “says Sandra Snchez. “We have the responsibility to teach the values ​​that our sport entails and that the IOC and the cities that are host cities in the future realize that it is a sport that has tradition and should be in the Games”, claims Quintero. Damin and Sandra will be the first representatives of Spanish karate in some Games.