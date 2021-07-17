Olympic Games Tokyo 2021: The flight of the Spanish team to Tokyo cannot take off due to being overweight

Updated 07/17/2021 – 16:04

The flight that must take the first large group of Spanish athletes to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, whose departure was scheduled for 4:25 p.m., cannot take off at the moment at Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Surez airport and its departure has been delayed until at least 10:30 p.m.

The delay is due to excess baggage, which makes it impossible for the plane to take off at full power, coupled with the high temperatures. In fact, the average weight per passenger and baggage on the flight is 25% higher than those that Iberia has operated to Tokyo so far.

Since it is not possible to release weight, because the athletes’ belongings will not arrive in the following hours as there are no flights enabled, the solution is to delay the departure of the trip until 10:30 p.m., at which time, it is also estimated that temperatures in Madrid will be around 30 degrees.

This first complication has been accepted with resignation by the athletes, who will be able to rest in the Premium Lounge Velzquez in T4S, where Iberia has reinforced its service by reopening the areas that were closed until now due to the lower influx of customers.