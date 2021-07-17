Olympic Games Tokyo 2021: Honduras-Germany prior to the Olympic Games is suspended due to alleged racist insults

Updated 07/17/2021 – 15:15

The match played today by the Olympic teams of Honduras and Germany has been discontinued in the 87th minute, three minutes from the end, for alleged racist insults to Jordan Torunarigha, 23-year-old German and Hertha Berlin footballer.

Allegedly the player of Nigerian descent would have received racist insults from some member of Honduras, and hence the German decision to leave the field when the score was tied at one.

“The Honduran Federation on the subject expresses that the situation goes through a misunderstanding on the field of play”, has explained the Honduran Olympic team through their social networks.

The Germany coach Stefan Kuntz, He said: “When one of our players receives racist insults, continuing to play is not an option. Jordan was terribly upset because he said he was repeatedly insulted in a racist way. We made eye contact with each other and it was clear to us: this violates our values, we cannot tolerate that. “

However, when the atmosphere calmed down, Kuntz acknowledged that the Honduran team approached the German bench to apologize: “After the situation calmed down a bit, the entire Honduran squad came up to us on the bench and apologized. That was the end of the topic for us. “

It is not the first time this has happened to this player

This is not the first time that Torunarigha has been the victim of racist insults. In the Cup match at Schalke in February last year, the Hertha professional was violently insulted, apparently there were monkey noises in their direction.

At that meeting in 2020, the Hertha player was sent off and then left in tears from the field with gestures of disgust and deep frustration.