Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, women’s football: The terrible mistake of the Zambian goalkeeper against the Netherlands – Fútbol video

Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, women’s football: The terrible mistake of the Zambian goalkeeper against the Netherlands

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali made one of the most grotesque mistakes in Olympic Games football tournament history on her Tokyo 2020 debut. Going to attack a long shipment from the Netherlands that did not involve difficulty, misjudged the times allowed to pass the ball, something that the lethal Vivianne Miedema did not waste to contribute to the ‘oranje’ win.

00:01:06, an hour ago