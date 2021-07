Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, women’s football | Sweden-USA USA: Match summary, result and goals

Sweden’s women’s team defeated the USA 3-0 in their group stage debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the most lopsided loss in the history of the Stars and Stripes. the Games, thus being left without the option of getting the rematch of Rio 2016. Goals: 1-0, Blackstenius (25 ‘); 2-0, Blackstenius (55 ‘); 3-0, Hurtig (72 ‘).

00:02:49, 15 minutes ago