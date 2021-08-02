Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What’s Next: Race of the Year and Duplantis Moment (5:20 and 12:20)

The final of the 400 meter hurdles, which will take place at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday (5:20), is probably the most anticipated race in athletics. The duel between the recent world record holder, Karsten warholm, and the American Rai benjamin promises strong emotions and records that were hardly imaginable a few years ago.

The semifinals saw the first meeting of the year between the two top contenders for the gold medal, the double world champion and recent record holder, Karsten Warholm, against the American Rai Benjamin, who also stalked the veteran record of Kevin Young, who remained in the highest point in the discipline since the 1992 Barcelona Olympic final. The Norwegian won, but neither of the two great contenders really showed his cards.

Nobody until 2019 he had managed to break the 47-second barrier, except for Young, but the emergence of the new generation has completely turned a test that has become the main focus to follow in athletics during the Games. Warholm, who was only able to be a semifinalist in Rio when he had barely been focused 100% on long fences for a year, surprised at the London 2017 World Cups with gold, a milestone that he would repeat in Doha in 2019. He also became the only European in put 46 in his personal record, finally breaking this year in Oslo, before his public, a world record that was 29 years in force and that seemed unattainable. The 46.70 leave him as the top favorite for gold, but according to his rivals, not the only one.

The main rival of the Nordic will be the American Rai benjamin, who in the semifinals showed signs of having one more march, still not wanting to enter a direct confrontation against Warholm, and who also knows what it is to close Young’s record. His mark of 46.83, the third best of all time, it seems that it will not be enough at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, in a test that dreams of a record close to 46.50. We will also have to take into account the Qatari Abderrahman Samba (46.98), although something disappeared due to physical problems, or the Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who has shown great form in the previous rounds.

The style of Warholm it has made him practically unbeatable in recent years. Thirteen steps on the first nine hurdles and 15 on the last, always avoiding obstacles with his bad leg, and without looking back. He will start on 6th street, with Benjamin on 5th, although this is not something that matters much to the Norwegian, always focusing on his career, without looking at the others. The style of the American is different, with thirteen steps throughout the test, showing great ease both in series and in the semifinals, without having to uncover his full potential, perhaps crouching waiting for his moment in the final.

The Warholm-Benjamin duel with live fire arrives at Eurosport this Tuesday at 5:20, the most anticipated final in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

The prodigy Duplantis, before his first Olympic final

It seems that he has been in the discipline his whole life, after surpassing Renaud Lavillenie’s world record and leaving it at 6.18 meters, but this Tuesday the Swede Armand Duplantis At the age of 21, he will live his first Olympic final in Tokyo with the vitola of being the top seed and the doubt of seeing if he will be able to violate his own world record. The appointment for the Nordic of American origin will be this Tuesday, August 3 at 12:20.

After a spectacular 2020, where Duplantis He beat the world record indoors and made the best jump ever made outdoors, 2021 has been a preparation, with the clear objective of adding the first gold for Sweden in the Olympic history of the discipline, improving the three bronzes that they have already achieved. in London 1908, Stockholm 1912 and Helsinki 1952.

It will not be easy, although the loss by Covid19 of American Sam Kendricks leaves the test without one of the great favorites. The main one will be Renaud Lavillenie, the eternal Frenchman in what will possibly be the last chance he will have to repeat the gold that he already won in London 2012, after the silver of Rio 2016.

But the emergence of the Swede in the panorama of the pole, since he managed to win the European gold in Berlin 2018 with 6.05 meters has been unstoppable and he will seek to climb a step on the ladder towards the olympus of athletics, despite having all the sports career ahead. In Eurosport we will be able to see this Tuesday (12:20) if Duplantis ends up hanging the Olympic gold.

