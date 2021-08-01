Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: The plenary session of Spain in basketball and the five of Dressel

The women’s basketball team was one of the few positive ones of the night for the Spanish team. Lucas Mondelo’s defeated Canada (66-76) and sealed their place in the quarterfinals as first of the group with an impeccable full of victories. In athletics, Carolina Robles will be in the final of the 3,000 after being repechaged, Husillos was left out of the 400 meters and Diame of the jump length.

To rooms in the best way

Spain defeated Canada (66-76) in a match dominated by Lucas Mondelo’s from start to finish. The Spanish, in this great way, seal their classification for the quarterfinals without knowing the defeat in the group stage. Furthermore, this result avoids a cross with United States in the next round.

This is how the Spanish day is being: Oscar Husillos, seventh and eliminated in 400 meters

Dressel says goodbye to Tokyo with five golds around his neck

Caeleb Dressel put a sensational finish to swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by claiming the gold medal in the final of the 50 free and in the 4×100 free. In addition, he managed to smash the Olympic record in the first and the world record in the second.

In this way, the American swimmer concludes his passage through Japan with five golds, which it could be six of not having fallen in the final of the 4×100 mixed free practice against a portentous Great Britain.

Swimming | The icing on the cake for Dressel! USA, gold and world record in the 4×100 styles

Emma McKeon, the other protagonist in the pool

The Australian swimmer was the most dominant in the pools within the women’s team. After hanging two golds on this last day (50 styles and 4×100 styles), McKeon closes his adventure in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with four gold and three bronze medals, a total of seven.

Swimming | Seven medals! McKeon completes his magic week in the 4×100 styles

Carolina Robles, the only positive news in athletics

Carolina Robles began her Olympic debut in the worst way, with a setback that prevented her from qualifying, from the outset, for the final of the 3,000 meter hurdles.

However, later the judge decided to include her in the final, understanding that the fall that caused her stumble, for which she arrived eight seconds after the last mark, prevented the Spanish athlete from advancing.

Athletics | Carolina Robles, to the final of the 3,000 hurdles despite a fall

The bitter face of the day they starred in Óscar Husillos, Fátima Diame and Laura Redondo. The paletino was eliminated in the 400 meters, signing a seventh place. The Valencian was left out in the qualifying round of the long jump and the pitcher could not improve a 62.42 after two voids in hammer throw that left her without options.

Simone Biles will not be in the floor final

The American gymnast confirmed that she will not participate in the floor final that will take place on Tuesday, August 2, and left her presence in the air in the fixed bar final (Wednesday 3).

Discarded the final floor, the high bar is the last chance to see Simone Biles in action again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Gaviño achieved a 75.60 in cross country

Francisco Gaviño signed a result in the cross-country equestrian category, of 75.60 out of a total of 123.30, which keeps it far from the top of the rankings.

Dressage | Gaviño does not improve in the full contest and falls to the last position

