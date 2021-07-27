Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: The final of Hugo González and the gold of Bermuda

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

Hugo González finished his participation in the 100m backstroke more than satisfied with sixth position and his best Olympic time to date. The result is more than hopeful thinking about the 200 styles, the test in which González was proclaimed European champion last May and in which his authentic podium options reside.

Swimming | Hugo González, a sixth with great merit in the 100 back

Tokyo 2020

This is how the Spanish day goes: Abián opens with victory against Must

4 HOURS AGO

The Spanish swimmer once again showed off his immense competitive capacity, beating rivals like the Australian Mitch Larkin, world champion in 2015, or the Romanian Robert Glinta, current European champion.

Swimming | Hugo González, after the final: “The objective was to swim faster than in the semis”

Another of the great news of Spanish sport was the victory of men’s water polo against the demanding Montenegro by 8-6. After the injection of confidence that the victory over Serbia (13-12), current Olympic champion, meant on the opening day, the good time of David Martín’s men was prolonged to caress the rooms after defeating the winning team of the World League in this 2021.

What’s more, Pablo Abián won in badminton (21-7 and 21-11) against Estonian Raul Must, Lili and Elsa fell (21-13 and 21-16) in their group stage match against Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman and the men’s hockey team, life was complicated losing 3-0 to India.

Field hockey | India-Spain: The future is complicated (3-0)

The great enemy of the competition was Typhoon Nepartak, that based on wind and rain interrupted the tennis program affecting the start of the day and especially to the parties of Garbiñe Muguruza and Sara Sorribes.

Bermuda feat, first gold and second medal in its history

Flora Duffy, world champion in 2016 and 2017, was exhibited this Tuesday by winning the triathlon event of the Tokyo 2020 Games, at the Odaiba Marine Park circuit in the Japanese capital, where she captured the first Olympic gold of all the history of his country, Bermuda. The medal is the second from this small country of 64,000 inhabitants, That he hadn’t been able to get one since 1976.

Triathlon (F) | Flora Duffy wins historic gold for Bermuda

Duffy, 33 years old, imposed herself with total authority by covering the course in one hour, 55 minutes and 36 seconds: one minute and fourteen seconds less than the second classified, the British Georgia Taylor-Brown; and 1:27 ahead of the bronze medalist, the American Katie Zaferes.

In addition, Australian Kaylee McKeown ratified the drive of the new generation of Australian swimmers, proclaiming this Tuesday the new Olympic champion of the 100 m backstroke, with an Olympic record included.

Swimming | Australia continues to amaze: Kaylee McKeown’s Olympic record

