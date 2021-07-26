Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: Recital by Muguruza and legendary Laia Palau

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

Muguruza continues her career in Japan with a firm step and left unbeatable sensations in her second match against Wang, in which she showed a more solid version than seen in her debut against Veronika Kudermetova. To maintain this dynamic, Conchita Martínez’s pupil can dream of doing something great in the Olympic event.

Another of the proper names was Laia Palau, who will never forget this July 26, 2021. The Catalan base became at 41 years and 319 days in the oldest player to play a women’s match in the history of the Olympic Games. Spain beat South Korea (69-73) and took an important step to reach the quarterfinals.

Tokyo 2020

This is how the Spanish day is being: Historic participation of Andrea Benítez

3 HOURS AGO

The Spanish good news carousel was completed by the swimmer Hugo Gonzalez, getting a very meritorious classification for the final of the 100 m backstroke. González achieved the seventh fastest time and managed to enter the final in a category that is not his specialty but that can help him boost morale for the 200m styles.

Swimming | Hugo González gets into the 100 backstroke final

A bittersweet flavor is what Andrea Benítez had, which although she became the first Spanish to participate in a skateboarding test, Benítez could not qualify for the final as she was fourth in her qualifying series, not being able to be among the eight best athletes who will go to the test to fight for him. podium in the competition held this Monday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Skateboard | Andrea Benítez, first ‘skater’ in history in some Games

Blummenfelt wins the men’s triathlon and Ledecky is defeated by Titmus

Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt was proclaimed the new Olympic triathlon champion at dawn, after winning the test held at the Odaiba Marine Park circuit. Blummenfelt covered the course, 1,500 meters swimming, 40 kilometers by bicycle and ten more of running on foot in one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds; and was awarded the very tough test, marked by heat and high humidity, ahead of the British Alex Yee -in eleven seconds-, that captured the silver; and from New Zealander Hayden wilde, who entered twenty seconds and hung the medal of bronze. Mario Mola, tenth, was the best Spanish.

Triathlon I Mario Mola, tenth, the best of the Spanish

One of the great surprises of the night was given by the Australian Titmus, who scored the victory in the first of the three duels that she will star with Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Games, after beating the North American on Monday in the end of the 400 free.

Swimming | The surprise of the Games! Titmus knocked out Ledecky in the free 400

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Today, day 3: The best summary of the day

11 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 2 in 10 minutes

14 HOURS AGO