Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: Hockey qualification and Jalidov’s defeat

A goal 48 seconds from the end of Pau Quemada from penalty corner He started a draw that was essential to avoid depending on third parties in the fight to be in the quarterfinals. Despite the fact that the Spanish started the Olympic tournament with many doubts, they have achieved their goal and continue to dream of a medal in Tokyo. It must be remembered that Spain had previously lost their clashes with India and New Zealand and drew with Argentina before straightening the course.

Worst luck ran Gazi Jalidov, who stayed at the gates of the medal after losing to Russian Khataev by KO in the third round. Our boxer was one victory away from securing the bronze but was in tow at all times of an opponent who was superior from start to finish.

Nor was it a great morning for athletics, with all Spaniards saying goodbye to qualifying in their series except Natalia Romero from Jaén, who with her personal best in the women’s 800m entered the semifinals. Sebastián Martos, Fernando Carro, Daniel Arce, María Isabel Pérez, Lois Mikel Martínez and Sergio Fernández they were fired at the first exchange rate.

In swimming, Nico García fulfilled the dream of contesting the final of the 200 meters backstroke and finished in eighth position, achieving a very worthy Olympic diploma. The Russian Evgeny Rylov took the gold with the world record included. For its part, Africa Zamorano was left out of the final of the 200 breaststroke.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker was proclaimed Olympic champion with a world record included, after winning this Friday in the final of the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo Games with a time of 2: 18.95 minutes.

Schoenmaker, who had already touched the record in both the preliminaries and the semifinals, was finally able to lower the record -2: 19.11- of the Danish Rikke Moller Pedersen in force since 2013.

