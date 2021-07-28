Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: Carreño’s triumph and Niko Shera’s firm step

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili has started his career in Tokyo with a firm step and is aiming for the medals after overcoming his first two fights and reaching the quarter-finals. Shera defeated the Mongol in the first round Altanbagana Gantulga and second to Swedish Marcus nymanHis next opponent on his way to gold will be Russian judoka Mikhail Igolnikov. Worse luck was for María Bernabéu, who was eliminated in the first round against Taimazova.

Also very positive was the participation of Pablo Carreño, who is already in the quarterfinals after defeating German Dominik Koepfer (7-6 (7) and 6-3) in a very demanding match. The Asturian will face the demanding Daniil Medvedev, one of the favorites to win the medals, in his next match.

In rowing, two Spanish boats got into the final of the two without a helmsman, one on the male side and the other on the female side. Jaime Canalejo and Javier García They had a very solid race with a third position that gets them into the final. For its part, Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz they went from being last to finishing third and being in the final fight for the medals.

In addition, the women’s hockey team achieved their first 2-1 victory over New Zealand in their third group B match, a result that provisionally places them in fourth place. the last access to the quarterfinals.

Ledecky adds his first gold at the Tokyo Games

American Katie Ledecky finally achieved the long-awaited gold medal that had escaped him up to two times in these Tokyo Games, after becoming the first woman to be proclaimed the 1,500 Olympic champion on Wednesday, one of the three events that have premiered on the program in the Japanese capital.

Nor the tremendous disappointment she suffered just an hour before in the final of the 200 free, in which she was not only defeated again by the Australian Ariarne Titmus, but in the who didn’t even make it to the podium, prevented Ledecky from finding refuge in one of his favorite trials.

Titmus continues to establish itself as one of the proper names of this Olympic event Already the gold medal in the 200 freestyle, she added an Olympic record after lowering the previous Olympic record held by American Allison Schmitt by 11 hundredths with a time of 1: 53.61 since the 2012 London Olympics.

