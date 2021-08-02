Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What you missed this morning: Cáceres fourth place and Cienfuegos record

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Schedule and Schedules

Eusebio Cáceres remains at the gates of the bronze medal

Eusebio Cáceres stayed at only three centimeters from the bronze medal in the long jump final. Miltiadis Tentoglou overcame his best jump on the last attempt and condemned the Spaniard to run out of a medal despite his grand finale, which ended with a best jump of 8.18 meters.

The athlete was happy, although acknowledged that there is still room for improvement a little more level

First final in history for a Spanish hammer thrower

Javier Cienfuegos qualified for The Hammer Throw Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after getting a best throw of 76.91, which has allowed him to enter with the seventh best mark of all the participants. The Polish Wojciech Nowicki managed to send the hammer 79.78 meters, making it clear that he is the great favorite to win gold in this Olympic event.

The dream of Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo is over

The Spanish couple made up of Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo said goodbye to the women’s beach volleyball tournament of the Tokyo Olympics after falling 2-0 (21-13 and 21-13) on Monday against Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the round of 16.

They themselves confirmed in Eurosport, very excited, that this it will be the last match they compete together.

The good feelings continue in canoeing

Tano García and Pablo Martínez directly qualified for the C2-1,000 semi-finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to a remarkable second place with which they demonstrate the good health of Spanish canoeing for the future.

Great career of Marta Pérez in 1,500

The soriana Marta Pérez managed to get into the semifinals Olympic 1,500 meters thanks to his time of 4: 04.76 -personal record- that gave him one of the six play-offs. It was his debut in a Games despite taking two World Cups.

Only two other Spanish women, Mayte Zuniga (4: 00.59 in Barcelona 1992) and Natalia Rodriguez (4: 03.01 in Athens 2004), they have run more than Marta in some Games.

The one that could not enter the semifinals was Esther Guerrero placeholder image, three times champion of Spain, who credited 4: 07.08 in the second series.

Teresa Portela makes her debut in a big way and gets into the semifinals of the K1-200

Teresa Portela has qualified directly for the semi-final of the K1-200 canoeing thanks to its victory in the first series (The first two were classified). Great debut of the paddler, which is a clear medal option for Spain.

