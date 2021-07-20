Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | What is softball, how is it played? The ‘unknown’ sport that opens the competition

Tokyo brings back several sports, as well as including some new ones. Two of those returning are softball and baseball. Similar, although with their differences, they are well received for several continents where they are widely practiced, as in the case of United States or Asia. Softball will be the discipline in charge of opening the Games, although it will only take place in the female category.

Like baseball, softball or ‘softball’ consists of in hitting a ball with a stick called a bat, which is thrown with the hand by a member of the opposing team. The goal is to move the ball as far as possible of the rest of rival players that are distributed by the field of play. The player who has batted must try to cover the bases spread out on the field as fast as possible until you reach the so-called ‘home’.

Each arrival at this last base is a race and the team that achieves the most wins, exchanging in attack and defense during the match. Each trade is one inning, for a total of seven for each squad (unlike conventional baseball, which increases innings to nine). Other rules also change, such as the distance between the pitcher and the batter or the size of the field, both minors in softball. However, the ball is somewhat larger in this discipline to compensate for the difference in meters of playing field with baseball.

Also change the throw of the ball. In softball the so-called ‘mill launch’, which consists of making a lever with the arm from the bottom up, unlike the classic baseball pitch with the arm forming a more right angle.

In Tokyo 2020 the softball discipline will be held in the female category, who will face the national teams of Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico and the United States. For his part, baseball is left for the picture male, where they are classified Mexico, Israel, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Korea.

Although Spain will not have representation in either of the two disciplines, it should be noted that there are more than 3,000 federative licenses in the country, so there could be national participation for future JJ. OO., Like those of Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028. An unusual sport in Europe but very often outside the continent, so it is a good time to familiarize yourself with it. The inaugural meeting faces the national teams of Australia and Japan at 02:00 (Spanish time) in the morning from Tuesday to Wednesday and it can be followed in the Eurosport APP.