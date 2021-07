Archery

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Wei Chun-Daniel Castro: Defeat the first exchangers (1-3)

The Spanish goalkeeper Daniel Castro was eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo Olympic Games when he was defeated by the Taiwanese Chung-Heng Wei 2-6 at the Yimenoshina facilities. The Galician had been eliminated, also in the first round in the mixed modality, forming a couple with Inés de Velasco.

00:02:09, 28 minutes ago