Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Video: It’s here! Djokovic trains on the slopes of Tokyo

Novak Djokovic is already in Tokyo to face the Olympic Games, where he starts as a clear favorite to win the Olympic gold in the singles discipline, a medal that does not live in his record and that can elevate him as the best tennis player in history after equaling Nadal and Federer with 20 Grand Slams. To assault this objective, Djokovic is already training on the tracks of Tokyo.

00:00:39, 8 minutes ago