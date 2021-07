Soccer

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | VIDEO Celebration in style and harangue to look for the medal

The Spanish team confirmed their pass to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 men’s tournament. They drew with Argentina (1-1) and will face Ivory Coast in the next round. At the end of the meeting, they all joined in the same pineapple and gathered in a circle to launch a harangue in search of the longed-for medal.

00:03:41, an hour ago