Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Victor Claver doesn’t trust the US downturn: “They can give you a scare”

Spain will have several options to win a medal at the Olympic Games and one of the teams that can be closest to getting a metal is the men’s basketball team after winning several medals in past JJ. OO.

The game that faces the national team against the United States can be a great test for the Spanish and that is what Victor Claver has spoken about in a statement made for the basketball team’s social networks.

Claver explains that playing a game against the USA is always different from the rest. “Well we face it with enthusiasm, playing against the United States is always special. In his house even more, it will also be to see how we are facing Tokyo “.

The player also talked about the latest Dream Team losses in the previous days. “We are not concerned with how they are now, we know that They need some time to adapt to FIBA ​​basketball and that there are many changes and players who have never been with the national team and that shows, especially at the beginning, but that does not mean that They have a lot of quality and that at any moment they can give you a scare“.

Finally, he explained that the selection continues to “assimilate processes” as best as possible. “Sergio Scariolo likes to introduce concepts little by little, but there is always a lot of load and you have to be with all five senses so that nothing escapes, take everything well prepared and then in Japan we will have days to prepare and be ready for the first game“.

