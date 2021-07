Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | USA-Iran recap: Dream Team beat up (120-66)

Relive the best plays of the match between the United States and Iran held at dawn on Wednesday (120-66). A match where Greg Popovich’s team achieved its first victory in the tournament beating an Iranian team that could do little against the effectiveness of the American shooters. The best of the game was Damian Lillard with 21 points and seven triples.

00:01:32, 28 minutes ago