triathlon

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, triathlon | Mario Mola, tenth, the best of the Spanish

The Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt was proclaimed this Monday the new Olympic triathlon champion, after winning the demanding test of the Tokyo 2020 Games, held at the Odaiba Marine Park circuit in the Japanese capital, in which the best Spaniard was the Balearic Mario Mola, who finished tenth. The Norwegian succeeds Englishman Alistair Brownlee in the Olympic test history.

00:02:31, 3 hours ago