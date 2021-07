triathlon

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, triathlon (F) | Flora Duffy wins historic gold for Bermuda

Flora Duffy won triathlon gold in Tokyo, the second medal in Bermuda’s history in the entire history of the Olympic Games, after a solid foot race in which she left alone. British Georgia Taylor-Brown and American Katie Zaferes closed the podium. Miriam Casillas finished in 21st position, greatly improving her performance in Rio 2016

00:00:45, 25 minutes ago