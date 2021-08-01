Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Tremendous pissed off Doncic! Three fouls in the first quarter and protests to the referees – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Tremendous pissed off Doncic! Three fouls in the first quarter and protests to the referees

Luka Doncic could not start his long-awaited duel against Spain on a worse footing. The great star of Slovenia was loaded with fouls in the first quarter, ending with 3 personnel that period, 2 of them in attack. The Dallas Mavericks player did not understand the decisions of the referees and protested very vehemently at the end of the first quarter, playing the technique.

