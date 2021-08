Track cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Track Cycling | Video: Denmark breaks the Olympic record in qualifying.

In a perfect heat, the Danish men’s track cycling team broke the Olympic record in the discipline and stopped the time at 3: 45.014. The curious thing about the data is that Denmark has broken the clock in the qualifying rounds so we can experience a new exhibition when the medals come into play.

