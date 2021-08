Track cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Track Cycling | Video: China turns gold without Olympic record

The Chinese delegation has taken gold in the discipline of women’s track cycling, beating Germany, which won silver. The Chinese duo stopped the clock at 31,895, far from the current Olympic record, compared to 31,980 for Germany. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) completed the podium with the bronze medal.

00:02:08, 9 hours ago