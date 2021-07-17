Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, track cycling | Albert Torres aims high: “Winning gold would be the perfect Games”

Albert Torres and Sebastián Mora make up a couple that presents a solid candidacy from the Spanish delegation to get a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In an interview with the Balearic newspaper ‘Ultima Hora’, Torres considers that “winning gold would be the perfect Games. As an athlete you set ambitious goals and we have the ambition to fight for the highest, so winning a medal would be something incredible” .

Three-time champions! Third gold in madison for Torres and Mora

The weather conditions that will be found in Japan are one of the most discussed topics among Spanish athletes of different disciplines, but Torres will arrive thoroughly prepared after training in the Balearic Islands in a wooden velodrome, “similar to the one we will have in Japan and the Humid conditions will be similar. It will be essential to adapt, “said the Movistar rider.

Torres, who already won a World Cup in 2014 and five times European champion among many other recognitions, predicts that “there are about ten countries with the possibility of being on the podium and we are one of them”, he assures convinced.

Olympic Planet 10: The track makes us excited again with Torres and Mora