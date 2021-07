taekwondo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Toni Kanaet-Raúl Martínez: Goodbye in the round of 32 for a bad start

Raúl Martínez Spanish taekwondo player was unable to pass the round of 32 when he was defeated by a score of 21-15 against Croatian Toni Kanaet. The Spanish had a very bad start and that was a slab that he could not recover at any time.

00:00:49, 12 minutes ago